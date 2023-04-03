The Glazers cannot make ends meet at Manchester United



Manchester United are struggling with a maxed out “credit card” and will have to buy to sell this summer, a new report claims.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein and Laurie Whitwell report that an emergency loan of £200 million was taken out last summer, from the “revolving credit facility” agreed with Bank of America, to complete signings and has to be paid back before any further spending is done.

With other sources of credit maxed out, the Glazer family will have to use this “credit card” again this summer to make any new signings, but will have to raise funds by making player sales in order to do so.

“United feel they are now able to repay this due to income coming in at the back end of the season from sponsorship, broadcast and season tickets,” the outlet reports.

“The sum that needs paying off is actually £206.2m, given the interest added on.

“But the balance is not likely to be zero for too long because the players United recruit in the summer window would be bought using the same mechanism if the Glazers stay.”

The credit limit on this arrangement is £300 million, so in theory, if before June they clear off the £200m currently owed, that full amount could be spent on transfers in the summer.

However, player sales will be needed because the Glazers can’t afford to repay that sort of debt as they are not making any profit from the club, so there is no money available.

It is very much like someone who has maxed out their credit card but can’t afford to pay the minimum payments each month because their household bills come to more than their income.

So, if Erik ten Hag is to be given any money at all to spend this summer, it’s down the car boot sale for the Glazers to sell the likes of Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Harry Maguire so they can afford to meet the credit card repayments.

All this could change, of course, if the club is taken over.

If Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani’s takeover bid is successful, these debts will be repaid and the transfer kitty will be whatever he chooses it to be.

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe becomes owner, the debts will remain and the transfer budget will hinge on whether he is able to invest more funds or consolidate the debts in ways that the Glazers can’t. In other words, he might have a better credit rating and therefore be able to borrow more should he need to.