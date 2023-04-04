Aston Villa join the hunt for on-loan Manchester United man Dean Henderson

Manchester United succumbed to a disappointing 0-2 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United on Sunday, a result that had severe ramifications in their race for a top four spot.

The Red Devils have performed admirably under new manager Erik ten Hag this term, bringing an end to a six-year trophy drought at Wembley last month with victory in the Carabao Cup final.

They are nowhere close to being the finished article however, and there is plenty of movement expected in the summer transfer window.

Several United players have been linked with an exit from Old Trafford come May, including goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The Carrington graduate is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he started the season brightly, but is currently sidelined with a thigh strain.

Henderson has made 20 appearances for Forest this season, conceding 33 goals and keeping six clean sheets.

With his contract at United due to expire in 2025, a number of clubs are being linked with Henderson’s signature this summer.

According to Football Insider, the 26-year-old has now attracted the attention of high-flying Aston Villa.

The Villains are likely to be in the market for a goalkeeper with current shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez’s future up in the air following his heroics in Qatar.

The Argentine is being eyed by the likes of Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus, and Villa are aware it will be difficult to hold on to their star man if concrete offers are brought to the negotiating table by clubs of such stature.

Therefore, the Birmingham-based club have identified Henderson as a viable replacement and will target him if Martinez decides to quit Villa Park come May.

Sources have also told the outlet that Forest remain interested in acquiring Henderson on a permanent basis themselves, while Tottenham are also keen on the Englishman.

Spurs are likely to sign a new No. 1 to replace Hugo Lloris this summer, and Henderson is one of the names on their shopping list.

David de Gea has been the undisputed No.1 under Erik ten Hag this term, with the likes of Martin Dubravka, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton standing in reserve.

The Spaniard’s contract runs out this summer, and there remain doubts over his long-term future at the club.

Henderson remains an interesting proposition for the Red Devils.

He possesses many of the qualities required in a modern day sweeper-keeper, and he could yet have a future at Old Trafford if Ten Hag decides to give him a starting spot in goal next term.

Wherever he does eventually land up, this summer promises to be an interesting one for Henderson.

