Denzel Dumfries changes agents as the defender pursues a move to Manchester United



Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries has switched his representatives as the player plots a transfer to the Premier League when the transfer window opens.

Dumfries has been linked to United on a number of occasions, with the right-back position an area of the pitch Erik ten Hag is keen to reinforce.

Despite his upturn in form since the World Cup ended, Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s future at Old Trafford remains far from certain, hence the constant links to Dumfries.

Chelsea also have the Dutchman on their radar.

According to The Daily Mail, Dumfries is aware of the heavy interest in his services from England and has moved to ensure he has the best representation ahead of an imminent switch.

“Inter Milan’s attacking full-back Denzel Dumfries has joined a new representative group as interest from Manchester United and Chelsea continues to grow,” the outlet reports.

“Dumfries previously entrusted his career dealings to Rafaela Pimenta but has now joined up with John Morris and Yalcin Sarica of the Wasserman Group.”

“Inter Milan value their right-back at around £50million, with Man United boss Erik ten Hag set to bring in a plethora of new talent at the end of the season.”

Simon Jones however notes that Ten Hag’s priority is still the recruitment of a top-class goalscorer and only if money remains will a move for the likes of Dumfries be explored.

Jones adds that United are monitoring Watford’s 16-year-old left-back Harry Amass. The Peoples Person reported last month that the Red Devils are leading the race to secure Amass’s services.

Within United, Amass is seen as a likely long-term successor to Luke Shaw who just signed a new deal running until 2027.

Jones adds, “United could also swoop for Man City’s head of local recruitment Trevor Todd who has been responsible for scouting Phil Foden and Rico Lewis.”

