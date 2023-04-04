Erik ten Hag says Christian Eriksen is back in full training



Erik ten Hag says Christian Eriksen is nearing a first team return.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Premier League clash with Brentford, the manager confirmed tha Eriksen is now back in team training but will not be ready for tomorrow’s game.

“Not for tomorrow but he’s returning on the pitch — he’s returning into team training today, so we have to see now how quickly he can make the progress,” the boss said.

This means that the manager should be able to restore his preferred Eriksen and Casemiro midfield pivot from next week.

“Two quality players [Casemiro and Eriksen];” he said.

“The midfield department, games will always be decided in midfield, when you miss two quality players, it’s clear. But you have a squad, if you don’t have them you still have to win.”

Casemiro has two more games of his suspension to serve, tonight’s being the third and Sunday’s clash with Everton being the fourth and final match of the ban.

Speaking about Sunday’s loss to Newcastle United, Ten Hag said:

“We had a very bad performance because the opponent wanted it more than us. They were sharper.

“They wanted it more than us. They were sharper. You can see that in the challenges, we won only 16 of 61 in offence and in defence the opponent beats us 48 from 78 challenges. Then you can’t win a game.”

Asked if he was concerned about recent form against Premier League sides, the boss replied:

“So we played 60 minutes against Southampton with 10 men, we beat Fulham – that’s a Premier League opponent (in the FA Cup) – we beat Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, it’s a Premier League opponent. So no concern. We know we can beat Premier League teams.”

Ten Hag confirmed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be back in contention tomorrow after missing the Newcastle game due to illness.

“He’s returning today in training,” he said

“I think it is really close, competition between them. Maybe Aaron gives you a little bit more defending, Diogo gives you a little bit more offence.

“But, I have to say, they have both made progress in both areas. It is really close. You look at the opponent, the load of the players, the form they are in is also an issue, so then you make your decisions.”

The manager also commented on Luke Shaw‘s new contract at the club, saying:

“I think it is a good message. An England international, he is doing really well this season. He is a modern left full-back, but can also play other positions. He matches the standards we want to have.”