Manchester United eyeing move for Ollie Watkins to solve goalscoring issues



The latest debacle against Newcastle away on Sunday means Manchester United have now failed to score in over five hours of Premier League football.

The Red Devils are struggling big time up front with loan signing Wout Weghorst not even remotely close to the standards expected from a United No 9.

Anthony Martial has regained fitness and came on for a cameo against the Magpies but his long-term future remains in the air and his injury record means Erik ten Hag should be wary before trusting him full-time.

United’s struggles up front

Marcus Rashford has been the team’s top-scorer this season but has struggled in the last few games and has not scored in his last four domestic matches.

It is easy to see why the club have prioritised the signing of a new striker ahead of next season.

United have been linked with Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Benfica star Goncalo Ramos just to name a few.

All three are expected to cost record sums with Spurs asking for €110million, while the Serie A side’s valuation is a mammoth €150million. Benfica will not part with their ace for less than €120million.

The 20-time English league champions need to keep options ready in case one of the deals go south and Fichajes have claimed that Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins could be one such striker.

The Englishman has 11 goals and five assists from 30 games this season, and is on course to surpass his goalscoring exploits from last term.

He is versatile as well and can play all across the front three and even in the No 10 position if required. He is valued at €32million according to Transfermarkt.

Ollie Watkins emerges as surprise target

United are not the only club looking at the 27-year-old. Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the former Brentford star.

“Ollie Watkins is, along with Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, one of the top English scorers of the season, this being the definitive sample of the level shown by the Aston Villa footballer.

“He, as we say, is at the point of look at teams like Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal ahead of a 2023/2024 that could be the definitive leap in his sports career after his beginnings in lower category teams,” the report added.

Watkins has definitely earned himself a promotion up the table and United would do well to bring in someone of his calibre. But definitely not at the expense of someone like Kane or Osimhen.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!

Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



