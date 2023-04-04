Manchester United roll out further pre-season plans in latest exciting announcement



Manchester United have announced that they will face Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas in July as part of the team’s pre-season summer tour in the U.S.

United confirmed on the club’s official website that the game is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, on Sunday 30 July.

This is the second confirmed fixture in the U.S. after last week’s revelation that the Red Devils will play Welsh Side Wrexham at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, on 25 July.

United detail on their website that tickets for the Wrexham game have already sold out.

The 20-time English champions last played Dortmund in 2016 during a tour clash in China. The two European giants have only met six times before.

United’s football director said, “We have worked with the manager and his staff to provide a mix of competitive opponents to play during our tour of the US and we look forward to the match against Borussia Dortmund.”

“As well as gaining valuable playing time, the squad will also be participating in training camps within the best sporting facilities available, giving our players the opportunity to build fitness before the start of the new Premier League season.”

“The response we have received from fans since announcing we will be returning to the US has been incredible. We already have a full house for the match in San Diego and I am sure it will be the same for this fixture in Vegas.”

United adds that more announcements regarding pre-season are set to follow.

Fresh details regarding further locations and dates will be made in the coming weeks.

The importance of pre-season has been seen this campaign. On top of building fitness ahead of the fitness, it enables youngsters that wouldn’t otherwise get a chance at the first team to impress the manager.

Pre-season also enables the new recruits to blend in and get accustomed to their new surroundings.

