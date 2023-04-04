Manchester United turn their attention to Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse



Manchester United failed to exert any control over proceedings as they meekly surrendered to Newcastle on Sunday which meant they dropped out of the top four.

The Red Devils have suffered greatly due to the absence of the injured Christian Eriksen and the suspended Casemiro. The team lack the personnel to effectively beat the opposition press and progress with the ball.

Manager Erik ten Hag has tried out various combinations but all three — Fred, Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer have failed to take their chances.

Midfielder required at OT

United need an elite ball progressor and ball carrier ahead of next season, someone who can cover for Eriksen who turned 31 this year.

The 20-time English league champions have been linked with the likes of Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham and Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia.

The latest name to be linked with a move to Old Trafford is a surprising name — James Ward Prowse of Southampton.

According to Football Insider, Ten Hag has directed the club to go after the Saints skipper as he can solve multiple issues in the squad. He can play as a No 8 as well as the defensive pivot if required.

“Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is a summer target for Man United, sources have told Football Insider.

“Sources with knowledge of the Red Devils’ situation have revealed that manager Erik ten Hag is “hell-bent” on bolstering his side’s midfield options in the transfer window.”

Ward-Prowse attracting multiple suitors

The England international has nine goals and three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions and is on course to have his best goalscoring return in one campaign.

The Saints will find it hard to keep a hold of their skipper if they suffer relegation this campaign. The team from Saint Mary’s are only four points from safety.

United are not the only interested party as Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa have all been linked with a summer move.

Ward-Prowse’s set-piece ability coupled with his versatility makes him an interesting proposition for multiple clubs.

The midfielder is now just one free-kick goal short of David Beckham’s all-time Premier League record. He would be a great addition if United can pull off this deal.

