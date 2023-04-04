Portuguese sensation Goncalo Ramos could be available for as low as £70million



Manchester United have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last three Premier League games with Newcastle result once again laying bare the club’s problems with goalscoring this season.

The Red Devils hold the joint worst record for goals scored in the top eight with only 41 strikes to their name and are joint second-lowest in terms of goal-difference in the top eight.

The need to bring in a striker is of paramount importance considering the options manager Erik ten Hag has at his disposal currently.

United’s goalscoring woes

Loan signing Wout Weghorst is not up to the standards expected from a starting No 9 while Anthony Martial‘s injury woes means he cannot be trusted in the long-term.

Despite enjoying his personal best season this term, Marcus Rashford has failed to score in his last four domestic games and it is unfair to burden him with the responsibility of scoring in each game.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, the 20-time English league champions have been linked with a plethora of names with the favourites being Tottenham’s record-breaking goalscorer Harry Kane and Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen.

However, both are expected to cost record-breaking sums while both sides are known for their extreme negotiating tactics which usually means they do not sell for below their asking price.

Portuguese sensation Goncalo Ramos is also of interest to the Reds and The Peoples Person have reported previously that Ten Hag is an admirer of the Benfica ace.

His asking price was also said to be close to £105million but Football Insider have now revealed that he could be available for £35million less.

Ramos price drop

“Man United are plotting a summer deal for Benfica star Goncalo Ramos if they fail in their pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

“The Benfica star has a reported £105million release clause in his contract, which is set to expire in June 2026. However, it is believed that Benfica will accept a bid of around £70million for Ramos.”

The 21-year-old is enjoying a fabulous season this term, scoring 25 times and assisting a further 10 in 35 matches across all competitions.

His stock is at an all-time high with his exploits for the Portugal national team during the World Cup also a big factor behind his meteoric rise.

