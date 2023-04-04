Sofyan Amrabat’s agent publicly invites Manchester United to bid for the Fiorentina star



Sofyan Amrabat’s agent Mohammed Sinouh has invited interested parties including Manchester United to bid for his client when the summer transfer window opens.

United momentarily explored a deal for Amrabat in January as a replacement for the injured Christian Eriksen.

A member of Amrabat’s entourage recently confirmed as much but a transfer never materialized.

There was a bevvy of interest in Amrabat from a number of clubs in Europe during the winter transfer window after the midfielder’s impressive performances in the World Cup with Morocco.

Amrabat was at the heart of Morocco’s success during a tournament in which the African nation reached the semi-finals.

Sinouh confirmed to Kora Plus via SportWitness that the Red Devils did indeed put in an offer for Amrabat but Fiorentina elected to retain the services of the 26-year-old.

“Yes, we received more than one offer during the last winter transfer period, and on top of that was an offer from Manchester United, but the negotiations were not completed at the time.”

“At the moment, we don’t have any offers for the exit of Sofyan Amrabat.”

“But Fiorentina welcomes the player’s departure in the summer, especially after obtaining a promise from the club president to do so when he rejected the offers in the winter transfer period.”

Amrabat’s contract at the Serie A club expires in 2024 and with interest from clubs like United and even Barcelona, the player is unlikely to sign an extension.

It makes sense for Fiorentina to sell the player in the summer when they can make money from his exit.

United will undoubtedly be on the market for a midfield addition and so Amrabat is one for supporters to keep a close eye on.

