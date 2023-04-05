Alan Shearer explains why David de Gea is a huge liability for Manchester United



Newcastle legend Alan Sheearer has strongly hinted that Manchester United should look beyond David de Gea as the Spaniard holds the team back.

United were beaten 0-2 at St James’s park on Sunday and De Gea’s shortcomings and weaknesses were on full display again.

While in no way was De Gea solely culpable for the defeat, his weaknesses made it easier for the Magpies to grab a result against Erik ten Hag’s side.

De Gea’s kicking and distribution were poor and significantly below-par again. His reluctance to come off his line, claim crosses and command his box made it possible for Joe Willock and Callum Wilson to find the back of the net.

Newcastle star Josh Murphy confirmed to Rio Ferdinand that they targeted De Gea as they knew he does not excel in passing out from the back nor is he comfortable organizing the backline when in possession.

Murphy said, “Their first goal kick, De Gea was taking a while. This is a bit unusual; he was taking his time with it, he was asking everyone to go up field, then hit long. ”

“They were just taking a while, lots of pointing, I could sense from that, we were going to have a good game from there.”

Speaking on Match of the Day 2 via Manchester Evening News, Shearer reiterated that De Gea’s deficiencies are a continuing problem for United and Ten Hag.

“He’s not comfortable, there’s no way that David de Gea‘s comfortable doing that, he doesn’t want to do that.

“Teams are quite happy to let him have the ball because they understand that’s a problem for Manchester United.”

That rivals are publicly pinpointing De Gea as an area of exploitation should be indicative to United and Ten Hag that it would be regressive to retain him beyond the end of his current contract this summer.

A new modern shot-stopper would instantly elevate the team’s performance. With the 32-year-old still in goal, the team will always be capped in the heights they can reach and will from time to time be massively exposed.

