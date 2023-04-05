Antony provides plenty of opportunities despite shooting off target

Antony is a player who divides opinions on a regular basis. On the one hand, he has bagged four goal of the month awards since arriving this season, scoring in some crucial fixtures.

On the other hand, he has an obvious flaw that annoys some fans – the reluctance to use his right foot.

At half-time in United’s game against Brentford, Antony had a 93% pass accuracy and had been instrumental in United’s goal.

His positioning from the corner was perfect as he held back unmarked to deliver the cleared ball back into the danger area.

He picked out Sabitzer who headed it into the path of Rashford to break the deadlock.

Despite creating plenty of other chances, Antony failed to get on the scoresheet and he looked frustrated by that as were some fans.

The BBC reported that Antony had six shots, none of which were on target, although according to sofascore.com it was four.

When he was taken off after 86 minutes, the stats showed he had four attempts at dribbling, none of which were successful, two ground duels won out of seven and that he lost possession 11 times.

However, despite this he had an 86% pass accuracy, completing two key passes including that crucial long ball into Sabitzer.

United had 12 corners in the game and Antony forced a fair few of those. His energy and ambition is surely key to Ten Hag’s attacking style of play.

The result for United moves them back into the Champions League places, level on points with Newcastle but behind on goal difference.

United’s next game is at home on Saturday when they will host Everton in the league.