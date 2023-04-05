Confirmed starting XI: Wout Weghorst dropped for Man United vs Brentford



Erik ten Hag has dropped Wout Weghorst for tonight’s Premier League clash with Brentford at Old Trafford.

It was probably inevitable that the loanee gave way after a very lacklustre performance against Newcastle United at St James Park on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford is expected to lead the line, with Jadon Sancho on the left wing and Antony on the right.

Bruno Fernandes is expected to play in the number 10 role, with Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer behind him, although Ten Hag could swap Bruno and McTominay as he did on Sunday.

In defence, it is the same five that started against Newcastle, with David de Gea in goal and Dalot, Varane, Lisandro and Shaw the back line.

Anthony Martial continues his comeback from the bench and is joined there by Weghorst.

He is likely to get at least 30 minutes in the second half as he attempts to regain match fitness.

Also on the bench are Jack Butland, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia as defensive options and Fred and Facundo Pellistri as midfield alternatives.

Casemiro is suspended and Christian Eriksen is not yet ready to play as he continues his own comeback from injury.

Donny van de Been and Alejandro Garnacho are out injured.

United need to get back to winning ways after the weekend’s dismal showing.

They also need to get revenge on Brentford after a 4-0 drubbing in London at the start of the season.