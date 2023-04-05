Home » Erik ten Hag delighted with strong team performance in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Brentford

by Raj Dholakia
Erik ten Hag was pleased with his side’s massive win over Brentford in the Premier League.

Manchester United came away 1-0 winners, after a rather comfortable evening at Old Trafford.

The hosts took control of the game from the very start, pinning Brentford deep into their half.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring, with a cool finish following a set piece.

Ten Hag praised him in his post-match interview

“Great finish. Once again, he is on top and in very good form so hopefully, he can keep doing it until the end of the season. Keep that focus and those energy levels and then he will score.”

“This is a massive win – I admire Brentford, they play against top teams and they get results. I am really proud of my team, really happy.”

“We want to play as a machine and not make mistakes – we made one mistake and thankfully, they didn’t benefit from it.”

Ten Hag lauded Bruno Fernandes for his exceptional display.

“The big engine Bruno Fernandes! He had a brilliant game.”

The United captain was everywhere, giving it all on the field.

 

 

 

