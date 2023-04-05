Erik ten Hag’s decision to play ultra-attacking with Bruno Fernandes paid off against Brentford



It was not pretty viewing at times but Manchester United finally returned to winning ways as they pipped Brentford 1-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Red Devils enjoyed the lion’s share of the ball but failed to create too many clear-cut chances with the only goal coming from top-scorer Marcus Rashford.

Manager Erik ten Hag might not be too pleased with the performance from his team but he will take the three points, his team’s first since the Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley back in February.

ETH bold calls

United are back up to fourth and can cement their Champions League status with a win against Everton at the weekend.

The Dutch boss dropped the under-performing Wout Weghorst and brought in Jadon Sancho but kept the same midfield that got annihilated at the hands of Newcastle.

Once again Ten Hag made a few tactical tweaks that paid off this time. Against the Bees, captain on the night Bruno Fernandes played almost as the deepest midfielder.

Scott McTominay seemed to be playing further forward while Marcel Sabitzer was the No 10 and tried to support Rashford.

It was the Austrian who grabbed his first assist of the campaign as his clever header fell perfectly into the path of the United No 10 to smash home.

Fernandes shines on the night

The manager has changed around Fernandes’ position a fair bit this season but that is mainly because of his versatility and his eagerness and readiness to do a job for the team.

From a failed stint on the left wing against Liverpool to right wing duties early on in the season to a deep-lying playmaker, the Portuguese has donned multiple hats.

At home, such an attacking approach could work and it will not be a surprise to see the manager utilise a similar formation against the Toffees.

Fred’s cameo off the bench added energy and he can come on and change the game if needed.

