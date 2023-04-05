Four decades later Sir Alex Ferguson to receive Aberdeen European medal

If there’s one thing Sir Alex Ferguson doesn’t lack, it’s accolades, trophies, and medals. It comes with the territory when you are the Beautiful Game’s most decorated manager.

Another one for the collection

While he may have retired, 81-year-old Ferguson can look forward to expanding his already impressive collection.

UEFA has granted additional European Cup Winners’ Cup medals for Aberdeen’s 1983 success which means the legendary Scot can add to his treasure trove of awards (via BBC).

Initially, only the starting eleven and five substitutes were awarded medals for the famous victory over Real Madrid.

Now, four decades on, Ferguson will receive one of six extra gongs to commemorate the 40th anniversary of that famed night in Gothenburg.

Ferguson in esteemed company

Assistant manager Archie Knox and midfielder Dougie Bell, who was sidelined for the final due to injury, will also receive their medals.

A campaign led by Chris Gavin on behalf of the AFC Heritage Trust and ex-Dons chief executive Duncan Fraser ensured that the Donald family is recognised for the work of then-director Ian Donald and his father, the late chairman Dick Donald.

Remaining post-mortem awards will go to former vice-chairman Chris Anderson and icon Teddy Scott, who served the club as a player, coach, and kit man at Pittodrie for nearly 50 years.

Sir Alex Ferguson said, “It’s a great honour to be receiving this medal, and I am grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to make this happen.”

“Their efforts, along with the cooperation of Uefa, is much appreciated. It’s also fantastic to see some of the wonderful people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes during this hugely successful period for the club now being honoured.”

Football’s most decorated manager

Ferguson won 49 trophies during his glittering career, ten of which were during his Aberdeen stint after taking St Mirren to the 1977 Scottish First Division title.

Ferguson celebrated 38 more trophies as Manchester United boss during his 26-year reign at Old Trafford.

He ended his tenure as Red Devils manager in 2013.

The new medals were cast from Neil Simpson’s original.

The silverware will be presented on 12 May at a special event for Pittodrie where the club and the ‘Gothenburg Greats’ will receive the Freedom of the City from Aberdeen City Council.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.