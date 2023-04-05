Jadon Sancho produces much-improved performance in Manchester United’s win against Brentford



Manchester United fought hard as they won 1-0 against Brentford at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

United’s sole goalscorer was Marcus Rashford. A Marcel Sabitzer header inside the box found Rashford who was all too happy to put the ball into the back of the net well beyond David Raya’s reach.

Erik ten Hag’s men had a 66% share of the ball compared to Brentford’s 34%.

The Red Devils had 18 shots with three being on target compared to Brentford’s six shots with only one requiring David de Gea to swing into action.

United successfully made 613 passes with a pass accuracy of 85%. The Bees on the other hand completed 319 passes with a pass accuracy of 76%.

One player who gave a good account of himself was Jadon Sancho. With Wout Weghorst relegated to the bench after a poor showing against Newcastle, Sancho received the nod ahead of the Dutch striker.

Sancho registered 54 touches of the ball.

He had an impressive pass accuracy of 89% and put in an enormous 16 passes into the final third of the pitch. Sancho also made one key pass.

Sancho was also superb defensively.

He won four ground duels and made one crucial interception.

The 23-year-old also made two ball recoveries and one block.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Erik ten Hag is growing increasingly impatient with Sancho and the player’s inability to impact games despite the manager’s backing.

Against Brentford, Sancho showed why there is still hope that he may come good at Old Trafford. Hopefully, the forward now kicks on and produces more dominant performances.

