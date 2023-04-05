Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could have been a midfielder according to youth coach

Marcus Rashford is enjoying one of the most prolific season’s of his career at Manchester United.

The forward has scored 24 goals in all competitions for the Reds and is far and away the club’s top scorer in this campaign.

Perhaps what’s been most impressive is the different types of goals Rashford is now scoring; from tap-ins, to long range strikes, to bullet headers, his ruthlessness in front of goal has been devastating.

His confidence to carry the goalscoring burden for the club is a measure of how far he has come since making his debut back in 2016.

Although hard to believe now, Rashford hasn’t always been as confident in his ability to lead the line for United.

As reported by The Daily Mail, according to former United youth coach, Neil Ryan, who worked closely with Rashford during his development, the club’s top scorer flirted with the idea of becoming a defensive midfielder due to a confidence issue in front of goal.

“Aged 14 he had a confidence crisis and wanted to be a holding midfielder,” the coach said.

Ryan, who spent 15 years working for United’s academy before becoming England’s U18 boss, had conversations wih Rashford’s family and despite the player’s reservations, Ryan always knew he’d become a forward.

“I recall talking to his mother and brothers. He spoke about wanting to get on the ball more. He didn’t have the pace then to burn past others because he was still growing, but we always thought he’d be a forward,” said Ryan.

Ryan continued to say that Rashford had to work on his game a touch more than other players in the youth squads but his attitude stood out, as much as his obvious talent.

“In the Under 12s and Under 13s he was fantastic and often up against older boys. You didn’t feel that it was effortless like it was with Ravel Morrison. Marcus’ attitude and talent always stood out,” he added.

Rashford will be desperate to get back to scoring form tonight (Wednesday) as United enter the deciding stretch of the season.

Brentford travel to Old Trafford this evening, with Everton the visitors on Saturday in what are two must-win Premier League games after the defeat at Newcastle on Sunday.