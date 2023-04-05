Manchester United turn down summer approach for star winger Facundo Pellistri



A 0-2 loss at the hands of Newcastle saw Manchester United’s forwards misfire yet again as the club have now gone almost five hours since scoring a goal in the Premier League.

Loan star Wout Weghorst was disappointing once again while Marcus Rashford also failed to make it onto the scoresheet in his fourth straight domestic game.

The absence of star winger Alejandro Garnacho due to injury is certainly not helping the team with manager Erik ten Hag struggling to find an answer to his goalscoring woes.

Pellistri’s breakthrough campaign

Another of this campaign’s breakthrough stars, Facundo Pellistri has got a few more minutes in the Argentine’s absence but has not made any significant impact.

But the club are happy with the progress made by the Uruguayan and as reported by The Peoples Person, are open to discussing a contract extension.

INFORMAÇÃO: Facundo Pellistri foi procurado pelo #Grêmio, que fez proposta oficial ao jogador. Oferta foi de empréstimo gratuito, arcando apenas com os salários do atacante de 21 anos. #Manchester United recusou. Jogador, em princípio, deve seguir no futebol europeu. pic.twitter.com/Wb6G0puGwk — Talis Andrey (Insta: @7talis) (@MelloTalis) April 3, 2023

But he still remains raw and has managed to assist once in his eight appearances this season.

He was the subject of numerous loan enquiries in January but the Dutch boss wanted to see what he is made of before deciding on the next course of action.

There have been reports linking the Uruguay international with a loan exit next summer and journalist Talis Andrey (via Sport Witness) has revealed that Brazilian side Grêmio have seen their offer rejected.

United reject Pellistri bid

“Facundo Pellistri was approached by Grêmio, who made an official proposal to the player. Offer was a free loan, paying only the salaries of the 21-year-old striker.

“Manchester United declined. Player, in principle, should follow in European football,” he tweeted.

The Reds, if they do decide to send Pellistri out on loan, want him to experience European football and not travel back to South America.

Gremio are not the first Brazilian outfit to express interest in the 21-year-old’s services.

Botafogo and Flamengo both saw their loan with the obligation to buy bids rejected by the 20-time English league champions.

