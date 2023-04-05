Match report: Manchester United 1-0 Brentford

Manchester United have moved back into the Champions League places after beating Brentford 1-0 at Old Trafford.

United put early pressure on Brentford, Dalot was a bright spark in the opening ten minutes having a long range shot and making a good run through the middle to try and get on the end of a cross which was unfortunately cut out by the Bees.

The Reds dominated possession in the opening fifteen minutes with 79% of the ball.

Sabitzer won a free kick in shooting range and decided to take it on himself. His shot hit a head in the wall and flew over the bar for a corner but the Reds couldn’t make it count.

McTominay had a brilliant chance as Antony pulled it back to him on the edge of the area, he took it first time and it was just over the bar.

Antony then had a chance of his own but his left-footed shot from the edge of the area wasn’t curling in fast enough and it was just wide of the post.

With around half an hour on the clock, United made the much-deserved breakthrough. A corner was headed away but only as far as Antony, who picked out Sabitzer, he headed across to Rashford who buried it in the roof of the net.

Despite the dominant display, Ten Hag was forced into an early change as Shaw, who was on a yellow, made way for Malacia with ten minutes to go before half time.

As Brentford tried to get back into the game, McTominay earned himself a spot in the book as he came flying in with a challenge, giving away a free kick.

Luckily, Brentford made nothing of it and at the other end, Rashford kept on taking on his man but by the time he got his shot off, the angle was tight and Raya managed to hold the ball.

The second half began and though Brentford were playing higher up the pitch now and pressing more, United still had control for now.

Rashford had a chance to make it two but his shot was blocked. Moments later and he was flying in at the back post but couldn’t get on the end of Antony’s cross.

Antony had had six shots but none of them were on target.

A rare chance for Brentford was cut out by McTominay but they had the bit between their teeth now and Baptiste’s powerful shot was deflected behind for a corner.

Schade then had a chance, one on one with De Gea, but the United shot-stopper made himself big, denying the Brentford man’s shot and him as he collided into the Spaniard who needed treatment.

Antony had another shot… off target.

Rashford was probably wondering what the point of passing was, he passed to Antony, his shot was wide, he passed to Fred who blasted it over.

Deep into injury time and another chance for Brentford to level but Ivan Toney’s shot landed on the roof of the net.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Shaw (Malacia 36), Varane, Martinez, McTominay, Fernandes, Sabitzer (Fred 71) Antony (Lindelof 86), Sancho (Martial 71), Rashford