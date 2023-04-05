Player ratings: Man United 1 – 0 Brentford

Manchester United beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League today. Here are our ratings.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 7 – Made a wonderful save to deny Schade in the second half. Better with his distribution today, but almost conceded a goal with some sloppy play, but Toney failed to capitalise.

Diogo Dalot 7 – Ventured forward to good effect.

Raphael Varane 6.5 – Commanding.

Lisandro Martinez 7.5 – Always looks so good on the ball.

Luke Shaw 7 – Played very well until his hamstring started acting up and was swiftly replaced by Malacia.

Marcel Sabitzer 7 – Grabbed the assist for the opener to cap an excellent all-round display. Replaced by Fred in the second half.

Scott McTominay 8.5 – Won the ball multiple times in midfield, made some charging runs and several crucial blocks. Didn’t allow Casemiro’s absence to be felt.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Superb despite being deployed in a deeper role. The Captain continues to set the tone.

Jadon Sancho 7 – Showed some superb touches, linked up well with the likes of Rashford and Shaw. Encouraging stuff from the Englishman.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Led the line superbly. Scored his 28th goal of the season with a well placed finish. The man is almost unplayable right now.

Antony 6.5 – Played a role in Rashford’s goal with a looped ball into the box. Has to stop shooting at every given opportunity.

Substitutes:

Tyrell Malacia 6.5 – Came on for the injured Luke Shaw in the first half and performed admirably.

Fred 6 – Brought his manic energy to the fore. Missed an excellent chance to double the lead.

Anthony Martial 7 – Still looks so special when he’s on the ball. His injury record is a real shame, the man has so much potential.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Came on at the death.