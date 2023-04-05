Three things we learned as Manchester United get back to winning ways against Brentford



Manchester United hosted Thomas Frank’s Brentford at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag keen on his side getting back to winning ways after the defeat at the hands of Newcastle United on Sunday.

The United boss named a relatively unchanged starting XI. Wout Weghorst was relegated to the bench with Jadon Sancho coming in for the 6ft6 striker.

Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Brentford.

Ten Hag should in no way be judged by his public declarations

After the Newcastle defeat, one of the players who bore the brunt of the loss was Weghorst.

The Netherlands international was heavily criticized for his poor performance against the Magpies.

United legend Gary Neville strongly claimed that the 30-year-old should not be at Old Trafford and is not even fit to lace Cristiano Ronaldo’s boots.

A bullish Ten Hag launched a staunch defence of his fellow countryman and especially took issue with Neville’s utterances. Ten Hag emphasised Weghorst’s importance to the team and how the goalscorer’s contributions benefit his colleagues.

The United boss said, “I think with Wout, we are quite successful. I think that’s the evidence. That’s what I can say about that.”

“I am happy with Weghorst because he’s doing a great job for this team.”

Ten Hag protecting Weghorst again: "I think with Wout, we are quite successful. I think that’s the evidence. That’s what I can say about that". 🔴 #MUFC "I am happy with Weghorst because he’s doing a great job for this team". pic.twitter.com/PFqlNzOhuN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 5, 2023

“I also saw another comment from Gary Neville where he was conflicted on the performance of Wout and [he said] that with Wout, we are quite successful. I think that’s the evidence.”

Ten Hag on Gary Neville’s comment about Weghorst shouldn’t be at United: “I also saw another comment from Gary Neville where he was conflicted on the performance of Wout and [he said] that with Wout, we are quite successful. I think that’s the evidence.” #MUFC — MUFC Scoop 🔴 (@MUFCScoop) April 4, 2023

A report from The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell detailed that Ten Hag is keen to keep Weghorst at Old Trafford beyond the end of his loan spell but only under specific circumstances. Weghorst would also not be guaranteed to start as many games next season.

🚨🇳🇱 NEW: Weghorst's availability has been a blessing for Ten Hag, who is open to him staying longer than his loan. But if he is to remain part of next season's squad, he needs to be one of four, used off the bench and in specific circumstances. @lauriewhitwell #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/v0TzhnnhDk — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) April 5, 2023

Going by Ten Hag’s stern remarks, many would have expected Weghorst to start and play a significant part against the Bees. However, much to everyone’s shock, although not The Peoples Person’s predicted XI, Weghorst started on the bench – an indication that Ten Hag was far from impressed by the player’s showing against Eddie Howe’s men.

Rashford led the attack with Sancho and Antony on either side of the Englishman. Ten Hag’s decision paid dividends as Rashford opened the scoring in the first-half with a brilliant finish.

Ten Hag’s comments before the game are a reminder to fans that his public statements should not be used as a beating stick to flog the 53-year-old.

While Ten Hag will resort to defend his players in the public domain, he ultimately knows what is best for the team and what works for the brand of football he wants to implement at the Theatre of Dreams.

His comments to the media should by no means be taken at face value.

Bruno Fernandes‘s versatility useful yet again

Against the backdrop of significant absences from the likes of Casemiro and Eriksen, Ten Hag faced a major midfield dilemma.

As a remedy to his problem in the middle of the park, the United gaffer elected to deploy Fernandes, naturally a playmaker, in a much more unfamiliar deeper position.

The Portuguese excelled in this role from where he dictated to play and looked to make things happen.

For large segments of the game, Fernandes controlled the tempo of the clash against Brentford and ensured that proceedings continued in favour of the Red Devils.

This term, the 28-year-old has played on the right of attack, on the left and in the number 10 position. Fernandes has given a good account of himself and did so again against Brentford.

Ten Hag has on several occasions this season lauded Fernandes’s leadership capabilties and his availability to the team.

The United captain did not disappoint his manager when handed relatively unfamiliar responsibilities. Certainly, the midfielder’s versatility and willingness to adapt are proving to be a real asset to the Reds.

Anthony Martial a difference-maker

Anthony Martial was deemed not quite fit enough to start the game but the Frenchman came in for Jadon Sancho in the second half.

The United number nine, as Ten Hag said during his presser, made a difference in the way he enabled the team to keep the ball better and progress forward.

A huge strength of Martial, the player’s incredible link-up play was on full display for all to see. He even dropped deep to get the ball and get it to the other attackers on the flanks.

Ten Hag said about Martial, “I only have to refer to Liverpool [at] home, Man City [at] home when he was available. He [Martial] makes a difference.”

🚨🇫🇷 Ten Hag: "I only have to refer to Liverpool [at] home, Man City [at] home when he was available. He [Martial] makes a difference." #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/s5OBFXiIax — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) April 5, 2023

Martial’s brief cameo against Brentford vindicated Ten Hag. Hopefully, the 26-year-old can remain fit and muster a strong end to the season.

With Weghorst struggling in front of goal, Martial could be invaluable to United during the business end of the season.

