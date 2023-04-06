£172 million: the cost of Man United having two world class players in every position



Despite the huge strides made under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United will need much greater strength in depth if they are to challenge on all fronts next season.

Fully fit, United’s first XI are a force to be reckoned with, but there are a number of positions where there is little to no cover.

In goal, David de Gea’s contract standoff and his unsuitability for a Ten Hag-type team could mean that he will move on. Dean Henderson, currently on loan at Forest, is unlikely to return and take the gloves as comments he made in the summer may have burnt the bridges between him and the club.

United could therefore be looking for two keepers. FC Porto’s Diogo Costa could well be first choice and United scouts have been present at almost every game Porto have played this season. Costa has a buyout fee of €75 million but it is believed in Portugal that this could be negotiated down to closer to €60m.

As a backup, United have been linked with Bart Verbruggen of Anderlecht. At 20 years of age and just a reported €15 million asking price, he would make an exceptional understudy to Costa. Henderson’s market value as per transfermarkt.com is €22 million.

Elsewhere in defence, the left back position is well-covered, with Luke Shaw having just signed a new four-year deal and the excellent Tyrell Malacia his understudy. Alex Telles will probably be moved on and has a market value of €12 million.

Another player who could leave is Harry Maguire, who is reportedly unhappy playing a backup role. His market value is €25 million. This would still leave cover for Raphael Varane in the RCB role in the form of Victor Lindelof.

Another left-footed centre back would be useful as backup to Lisandro Martinez and one free option United have been linked with is Evan Ndicka. United and Liverpool are said to be battling it out for the Eintracht Frankfurt player as his contract runs out at the end of the season.

United’s pursuit of a right back continues despite the improved form this season of both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot. The Englishman seems the more likely to move on and has a market value of €22 million. The favourite to replace him is Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

Ten Hag knows his Dutch players and would appear to have made his compatriot his first choice, with talks already well progressed and a replacement already having been sourced by Leverkusen, according to reports. Frimpong’s market value is €35 million.

Central midfield is an area in which United are desperately short and need to invest. Ten Hag is a known admirer of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, but this deal seems as unlikely as ever to happen. Leicester’s Youri Tielemans will be available on a free transfer and could be an excellent alternative.

If the club is under new ownership, a serious bid could be made for West Ham’s Declan Rice, who is likely to cost €100 – €120 million. Scott McTominay has been linked with West Ham so could go the other way in a player plus cash deal, potentially reducing the outlay for Rice to €75 million or so. Fred could also leave and could raise €20 million.

A good number 10 who could offer the overworked Bruno Fernandes some respite is also a must. United have reportedly opened talks with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, another player who will be a free agent this summer. Heading out of the club could be misfit Donny van de Beek, whose market value is €17 million.

United are well stocked in the wing positions, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford capable of operating from both right and left and Alejandro Garnacho coming through on the left side also. Other right wing options include Antony, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo. Anthony Elanga could be moved on and has a market value of €25 million.

This leaves the centre forward position and reports claim United’s top target is €120 million Harry Kane. Alternatives include Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who could be even more expensive and Gonçalo Ramos, Tammy Abraham and Randal Kolo Muani, who are all likely to be a similar amount. A free option could be Marcus Thuram.

Of course, under Glazer ownership, all this is pie in the sky, both from a budget point of view and due to their painfully slow and ineffective hierarchical negotiation process. However, under new ownership, anything is possible.

Out: De Gea (free), Henderson (€22m), Heaton (free), Wan-Bissaka (€22m), Maguire (€25m), Telles (€12m), McTominay (€25m), Fred (€20m), Van de Beek (€17m), Elanga (€25m). Total sales value: €168 million.

In: Costa (€75m), Verbruggen (€15m), Frimpong (€35m), Ndicka (free), Tielemans (free), Rice (€120m), Aouar (free), Kane (€120m). Total transfer fees: €365 million.

Net transfer budget required: €197 million (£172m).