Bruno Fernandes shines in unfamiliar role versus Brentford



Manchester United did not play too well once again on Wednesday but picked up all three points at home, this time against Brentford.

In the process, the Red Devils exacted revenge for their 0-4 loss away from home at the hands of the Bees in the second game of the season.

Manager Erik ten Hag was under pressure ahead of the game with the 20-time English league champions dropping out from the Champions League places.

Bruno shines

But his bold use of Bruno Fernandes ensured the Reds returned to winning ways in the Premier League since the Carabao Cup triumph in February.

The skipper on the night has had to play a multitude of roles under the Dutch boss — from out on the wing to playing as the deep-lying playmaker on Wednesday.

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Brentford: 114 touches

87% pass accuracy

83 passes completed

30 final third passes

10 ball recoveries

7 long balls completed

4/5 ground duels won

3 key passes

2/2 aerial duels won

2 interceptions

1/1 dribble completed Pivotal. ✨ pic.twitter.com/hdmKqdQ9as — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 5, 2023

The Portuguese had the most touches of the ball (114) and finished with an impressive 87% pass accuracy rate despite playing in a challenging and unfamiliar position.

Ten Hag’s other midfield options — Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay provide physicality but none have the passing credentials as the Portugal international because of which the manager chose to play Fernandes there.

He completed 83 passes, 30 of which were final third passes, once again the most among any other player on the pitch.

When United hit the front, the Portuguese played further forward and completed seven long balls, while also making three key passes.

More of the same vs Everton

The tireless 28-year-old never shirked his defensive duties as he made 10 ball recoveries while winning four out five ground duels and all of his aerial duels.

Fernandes also made two interceptions while winning one tackle for his team. He also relieved the pressure by winning two crucial fouls in dangerous areas.

The manager spoke in glowing terms about his captain and there is a good chance that he plays the same role against Everton at the weekend.

