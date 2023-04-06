Eric Bailly unlikely to be offered permanent deal at loan club Marseille

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly is suffering a disappointing end to his loan spell at Marseille.

Bailly’s season has been interrupted by injury and a lengthy suspension he received after a shocking challenge in a Coupe de France fixture.

As reported by Sport Witness, Marseille are unlikely to make a permanent offer for the defender.

Bailly has found himself down in the pecking order at his loan club and is now considered fifth or sixth choice at centre-back.

The Ivorian’s loan deal includes a €7 million option to buy but Marseille are still not sure on whether

to trigger the deal.

There is a chance the deal will become an automatic one should Marseille qualify for the Champions League.

The clause could also become active if the Ivorian played in half of Marseille’s games this season.

However, the appearance trigger threshold looks unlikely to be hit, leaving Bailly facing a return to Manchester.

Should Bailly return to Old Trafford, he’ll be no closer to a first team spot with Raphael Varane forging an excellent partnership with Lisandro Martinez with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof proving capable understudies.

Bailly’s injuries have disrupted what could have been an excellent career in European football.

The 28-year-old possesses all the attributes needed to succeed at the top level but unfortunately his durability has let him down on multiple occasions.

Jose Mourinho made Bailly part of United back in 2016 and he has made over 100 appearances for the club.

However, his current contract runs out at the end of next season and United will likely attempt to recoup some of the £30 million they paid to Villarreal almost seven years ago.

