Former Manchester United player Colin Gibson urges testing after dementia diagnosis

Former Premier League player, Colin Gibson, has urged people to get tested after being diagnosed with early onset dementia.

As reported by the BBC, Gibson has chosen to go public with the news in hope it will raise awareness of the condition.

Gibson enjoyed a fine playing career, representing Aston Villa and Manchester United at the top level of English football.

The left back, who also played in midfield, helped Villa win the First Division title, European Cup and European Super Cup during a fantastic spell in the Midlands, before moving to United in 1985.

Gibson went onto play 79 games league games in his six season stay at Old Trafford, scoring nine times.

The 62-year-old released a statement via The Jeff Astle Foundation, who offer support to individuals that have suffered brain injury from sports, as well as offering help to the related families.

Gibson says that he is “fit and well”, despite receiving his diagnosis last November (2021)

“My wife, family and I believe now is the right time to let people know who have loyally supported me throughout my career, that back in November 2021 I was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. I am fit and well and able to do most things that I enjoy,” he said.

The former player then urged the public to get tested for the illness if they feel they may be suffering.

“I will end on this request by asking if you or anyone that you know suspect that they or anyone may be suffering with dementia, don’t put your pride before your health and let people know. It helps believe me. Thank you,” he said.

Gibson’s statement also thanked the medical teams that have looked after him since his diagnosis.

Every football fan in the country will wish Gibson all the best with combatting the illness and applaud his bravery in making his diagnosis public.