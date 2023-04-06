Inter Milan eyeing summer swoop for Manchester United duo Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial



Manchester United need to raise capital ahead of next season and a lot of senior players are set to be offloaded as manager Erik ten Hag looks to trim an already bloated squad.

As reported previously by The Peoples Person, as many as eight players are looking to be moved on in the summer.

That list includes third-choice centre-back Victor Lindelof and United No 9 Anthony Martial.

Lindelof, Martial have disappointed under ETH

The Swede, who used to be a regular starter under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has lost his guaranteed starter spot under Ten Hag.

The Sweden international has made only five starts in the Premier League and has revealed that he will decide his future course of action at the end of the season after being dissatisfied with the minutes he has got this term.

The French striker was on the brink of being sold but a solid pre-season meant the former Ajax coach placed his trust on him but injury woes have put paid to his plans of getting a new deal at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has missed 27 games this season which has meant that the manager has had to rely on struggling loan signing Wout Weghorst during that period.

According to Inter Live, Inter Milan could try and bring both players to Milan in the summer.

The Nerazzurri are seeking a quality replacement for the Paris Saint-Germain bound Milan Skriniar and the Sweden centre-back is one of their priorities.

Inter Milan seek United duo

“To be honest, it is precisely the name of the Swede that has made a comeback again for the post Skriniar.

“His teammate Anthony Martial is also with him : another Manchester United player whose relationship has now reached the minimum terms together with the club where Erik Ten Hag currently sits.” the report mentioned.

Martial is valued at around €20 million, while Lindelof has a market value that is currently around €15million.

If United can recoup close to €50 million from the duo, it would be a massive achievement. United need to raise funds and be ruthless in order to support the manager.

