Lisandro Martinez musters a defensively solid performance in narrow win against Brentford



Manchester United beat Brentford by a single goal to climb up by one place in the Premier League table to fourth position.

United’s only goal was scored by Marcus Rashford, who led the line with Wout Weghorst starting on the bench after the Dutchman’s poor performance against Newcastle United.

In what was a much-improved outing from the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag’s men had the lion’s share of possession and dominated for large spells of the game.

One of United’s best operators in the victory was Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez started alongside Raphael Varane in a defensive quartet also consisting of Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot.

The World Cup winner registered a 92% pass accuracy – a remarkable display of the defender’s technical ability and his prowess on the ball.

Martinez had 86 touches of the ball and completed 70 passes during the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

The 25-year-old made an incredible seven ball recoveries in what was a defensively solid and astute show from the former Ajax star.

Martinez won six out of the seven ground duels he delved into.

He also successfully pinged five long balls to his teammates from the heart of the team’s defence.

The United man won five tackles and made two important clearances on his side’s way to keep a clean sheet against the Bees.

Martinez also had two interceptions to his name and completed 100% of his dribbles.

Source of stats: sofascore.com

Against Thomas Frank’s stars, Martinez mustered another dazzling performance. Undoubtedly one of the few United stars who have achieved consistency throughout the season, he showed again why Ten Hag completely trusts him.

