Manchester United enter the hunt for Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili

Manchester United consolidated their position in the race for top four with a solid 1-0 win against Brentford at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Marcus Rashford’s 28th strike of the season proved to be the difference on the night.

The Red Devils were quick to bounce back from their disappointing 0-2 loss at Tyneside on Sunday, with a fine display against the Bees.

United have performed admirably under new manager Erik ten Hag this term, bringing an end to a six-year trophy drought at Wembley with victory in the Carabao Cup final.

They are nowhere close to being the finished article however, and there is plenty of movement expected in the summer transfer window.

One position which has come under intense scrutiny this term is that of the goalkeeper’s position.

David de Gea has been the undisputed No.1 under Ten Hag this term, with the likes of Martin Dubravka, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton standing in reserve.

The Spaniard’s contract runs out this summer and there remain doubts over his long-term future at the club.

This uncertainty has caused United to be linked with a whole host of goalkeepers, from Diogo Costa and Odysseas Vlachodimos in Portugal to Kevin Trapp and Yann Sommer in Germany.

Now, according to a new report by Spanish outlet Cope, United have taken a shine to Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili with a view to permanently signing him in the summer.

The 22-year-old was initially signed in 2021 on a year-long loan deal for Valencia’s reserve side in the Tercera División.

Mamardashvili would go on to impress then Los Ches manager José Bordalás during pre-season, and he hasn’t looked back since.

The Georgian shot-stopper has kept 8 clean sheets in just 18 league appearances last season, earning rave reviews.

He has carried on his good form this term, and his performances have not gone unnoticed with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham eagerly tracking his progress.

Representatives of both clubs are said to have met with Mamardashvili’s representatives, while United have also touched base with his entourage.

Mamardashvili has a contract until 2027 at the Mestalla, and Valencia will no doubt hold out for a very high bid for one of their best players.

Despite being hailed (and rightly so) as a United legend, David de Gea is not a competent enough passer of the ball, does not sweep well, and he struggles to claim crosses, all three qualities that form the bedrock of the modern-day keeper.

Standing at 6’6, Mamardashvili excels at all of the aforementioned attributes, and would be an excellent long-term signing for the Red Devils.

One to keep an eye out for.

