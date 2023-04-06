Manchester United face competition in pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United are to face stiff competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back, Jeremie Frimpong.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Frimpong’s agent has held direct talks with the three European giants.

Not just Manchester United. Understand FC Bayern and Barcelona have also had direct meetings with Jeremie Frimpong’s agent Jeffrey Lemmert 🚨🇳🇱 #transfers Bayern priority is to decide on Cancelo in May; Barça situation unclear due to FFP. Frimpong, on #MUFC list since October. pic.twitter.com/fuldE2bN3N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2023

Romano says United have been keeping tabs on Frimpong since October but have been joined in the race by the current Spanish and German league leaders.

However, United may still have the edge in negotiations, with Bayern prioritising a decision on Joao Cancelo and Barcelona’s ongoing FFP issues.

Erik ten Hag is believed to be keen admirer of Frimpong and sees him as his long term solution at right-back for United.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bisska are currently sharing right-back responsibilities at Old Trafford, with question marks remaining on both players.

Wan-Bissaka offers more defensive stability with Dalot more comfortable on the ball.

Ten Hag feels Frimpong possess all the attributes to nail down the position and will be hoping the United hierarchy can fend off any other potential suitors.

Frimpong is still just 22 and has impressed in Germany since his move from Celtic in 2021.

The Dutchman’s infectious playing style is suited to the energetic philosophy of Ten Hag and it’s easy to see how he would fit into the United manager’s plans.

If Frimpong does join Old Trafford in the summer, it would be expected that one of either Dalot or Wan-Bissaka would be moved on.