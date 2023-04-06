Manchester United in discussion regarding several players’ contract extensions at Old Trafford

Manchester United are in discussions over extending multiple players contracts at Old Trafford.

As reported by Sky Sports, Marcus Rashford, David de Gea, Diogo Dalot and Fred are coming to the end of their current respective contracts.

All of the above’s deals were due to expire at the end of this season but United have triggered the option to extend for a further year on each except De Gea.

Marcus Rashford‘s name is the obvious standout, having been United’s main man since the arrival of Erik ten Hag.

United are confident the 25-year-old will commit his future to the club, with Rashford’s priority also to extend rather than look elsewhere.

Rashford sees this contract as the most important of his career and is rightfully taking his time before putting pen to paper.

It would be a major shock to see Rashford leave his boyhood club and with Ten Hag’s trust in the player clear to see, it’s surely a matter of time before an extension is announced.

Then comes David de Gea. The decision on the Spaniard’s extension splits fans, with some feeling it’s the optimum time to move a keeper on who clearly struggles to play out from the back in the way Ten Hag desires.

On the other hand, De Gea remains an outstanding shot-stopper and there are many that would argue he deserves to see out his final years at the top, with United.

United are happy to offer De Gea a new deal but on a much lower wage than that he currently enjoys. The stopper is reportedly the club’s top earner on a mammoth £375,000 p/w wage. This figure will have to drop significantly for an extension to be agreed.

Fred and Diogo Dalot are also in talks regarding a renewal. Fred has shown he has a part to play under Ten Hag with some standout performances in big games this season. However, it’s likely the Brazilian will have to accept a specialist squad rotation role if he is to stay, with Ten Hag having designs on adding further quality to the middle of the park in the upcoming markets.

Dalot is very much in the same boat as Fred. Having played a key role before the World Cup, Dalot’s form has dipped slightly and question marks remain over his place in the first eleven, long term.

United are said to be calm on the contract situations and are in no panic with regard to any of the extensions.

One player who has committed his future to the club is Luke Shaw and Ten Hag will be hoping more follow as he urges John Murtough to “keep composure” with the new deals.