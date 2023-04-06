Manchester United lining up move for RB Salzburg teen prodigy Maurits Kjærgaard



Despite the hard-fought Brentford victory, Manchester United have suffered in crucial away encounters mainly due to the lack of squad depth available at manager Erik ten Hag’s disposal.

Casemiro‘s suspension and Christian Eriksen‘s injury have severely weakened United’s midfield as none of the other options are good enough to receive the ball under pressure and play forwards with any real conviction.

It is imperative that the Red Devils try and address this issue ahead of next season.

Midfielder required next season

So far all the indications point towards the club trying to bring in an elite striker but one would argue that bringing in a classy No 8 is equally important.

There are budget issues that need to be dealt with but if new owners come in and multiple senior players are moved on, the club should try and recruit a midfielder with the additional capital that has been raised.

The Reds have been linked with moves for Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia.

The latest name to join the ranks is that of Red Bull Salzburg’s Maurits Kjærgaard according to Salzburger Nachrichten (via Sport Witness).

The Denmark U-21 international has shone this season for the Austrian side and has scored twice and assisted a further nine in 32 matches in all competitions.

The report mentions that the Old Trafford side are “in the picture” to sign Kjærgaard later this year and they “could win the race” to sign the 19-year-old, who is valued at around €15m by Red Bull Salzburg.

Maurits Kjærgaard could be long-term answer

The Danish talent has the ability to play as the advanced midfielder in a two-man system while he can also double up as the No 10 if required, which goes to show his versatility.

Another Red Bull Salzburg player that is of interest to the Reds is striker Benjamin Sesko and it could be a double bonanza if they can pull of both deals.

United have already earmarked the departure of multiple midfielders who have been deemed to be not good enough to operate in Ten Hag’s system.

Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek have both been linked with exits and Kjærgaard could prove to be the long-term answer to the manager’s problems.

