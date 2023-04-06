Manchester United second in Premier League table for pay-out to board members

Manchester United are second only to Tottenham Hotspur with regards to payments made to board members in the calendar year of 2022.

As reported by Football Insider, Spurs forked out a record £6.8 million to their board, with Daniel Levy scooping almost half of the pot.

United paid their board £6 million in total, with Richard Arnold accounting for almost £2 million of the pay-out.

Arsenal are next in line with a £4.3 million expenditure, followed by Liverpool in fourth with £3.4 million.

Fulham, Wolves, Leicester City and Newcastle United are at the other end of the table, all of whom have paid under £1 million to their respective directors.

Interestingly, Manchester City did not pay any of their directors in 2021-22, while their CEO Ferran Soriano is not listed as a director for the club.

Meanwhile, Brentford, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leeds United meanwhile are yet to release their accounts for the financial year.

Given the global scale of United, it’s no surprise to see the club so high up on the list.

However, given United’s underperformance over the last decade, question marks remain over the value for money the directors are giving.

The decision to employ Erik ten Hag last year looks to be one of the shrewdest moves made by the club in the last decade and the directors will be desperate for an up turn in fortunes.

Ten Hag has delivered United’s first trophy in the last six years and is on course to add to that by the end of the season.

United are still very much alive in two cup competitions and still favourites to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

