Manchester United working on Gonçalo Ramos transfer

Manchester United have been working on a mega money deal to bring Benfica’s Gonçalo Ramos to the Old Trafford.

As reported by Sport Witness, United are plotting a €100 million plus move for Portugal’s World Cup sensation.

According to Portuguese media, a few weeks ago United ‘even tried to secure the player’ for next summer, although their attempt was turned down by Benfica.

There were no further details on the report but it’s widely regarded that Benfica are unwilling to entertain any offers below their €120 million release clause.

Ramos is enjoying a stellar season at Benfica on top of announcing himself on the big stage with his hat-trick at the World Cup for Portugal.

Despite being just 21 years of age, Ramos possess all the physical attributes required to succeed in the Premier League.

Quick, strong and with a natural finishing ability, the big striker looks tailor made for the English game.

He has already scored 25 times for Benfica this season and they are closing in on their first Primeira League title since 2019.

Erik ten Hag is believed to be a keen admirer of the player and Ramos is one of the names on the list to spearhead United’s attack next campaign.

United are desperate for a centre forward to complete Ten Hag’s forward line as he continues to put the pieces together at Old Trafford to mount a serious title charge.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have been widely linked with a move to Manchester but Ramos could be the surprise name that walks through the doors at United this summer.

Should United get Ramos over the line, he will be charged with firing the club back to the top of English football over the coming years.