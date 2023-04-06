Manchester United’s game against Arsenal rearranged

Manchester United’s home game against Arsenal in the WSL has been rescheduled for April 19th.

The fixture was scheduled for April 22nd and the game was sold out, with United offering a buy back option for season ticket holders who could not attend.

As Arsenal advanced past Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals last week, they will now play Wolfsburg in their semi-final first leg on the Sunday of that weekend, causing the postponement of the game against the Reds.

The game could be crucial in the four way battle for the WSL title that United find themselves in the middle of.

The last time the two sides met, it was potentially the most exciting game since Manchester United reformed in 2018.

United went ahead at the Emirates with a goal from Ella Toone but Arsenal hit two past Mary Earps in the second half.

Miraculously, an 85th minute header from Millie Turner put them back on level terms and an injury time winner from Alessia Russo secured the comeback in front of 40,000 people.

It really set the standard and lay down United’s intentions for the rest of the season as they find themselves top of the league with five games left to play.

The rescheduled game against the Gunners has been picked for TV and will kick off at 19.15.

United are also through to the semi-final of the FA Cup where they will face Brighton at Leigh Sports Village.

It’s the Reds first game back after the international break, the final international camp before the World Cup in Summer.

United have three matches remaining in April, Brighton in the semi’s on the 15th, Arsenal in the WSL on the 19th and Aston Villa away on the 29th.