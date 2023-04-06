Marcel Sabitzer open to extending his stay at Manchester United beyond his current loan spell

Marcel Sabitzer is open to signing a permanent deal at Manchester United when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

According to German sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Austrian is keen to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

He feels comfortable at #MUFC & can imagine to join ManUtd on permanent deal. But nothing decided. Decisive talks will follow next weeks. Return to Munich unlikely at this stage. Been told that many clubs of the Premier League inquired about him.

Plettenberg reports that Sabitzer is happy in Manchester and the next few weeks will likely decide his permanent future.

“He feels comfortable at MUFC & can imagine to join Man Utd on permanent deal. Nothing decided. Decisive talks will follow next weeks,” the Tier 1 journalist says.

Plettenberg claims the midfielder has also attracted interest from other Premier League clubs and is likely to leave parent club Bayern Munich at the end of the season, regardless of United’s decision.

“Return to Munich unlikely at this stage. Been told that many clubs of the Premier League inquired about him,” he confirmed.

Sabitzer signed as an emergency loan deal on the last day of the January window, after an injury picked up by Christian Eriksen left United short in the middle of the park.

The Austrian has played 11 times for United, featuring in the majority of games he has been available for.

Sabitzer’s energetic style has lead him to become a bit of a fan favourite at the club, with many supporters hoping a deal can be done for the 29-year-old.

His winning goal in the FA Cup quarter-final at home to Fulham ensured United will be walking down Wembley way for a second time this season, setting up a semi-final clash with Brighton at the end of the month.

It’s unclear whether Ten Hag will instruct the board to seal the deal for Sabitzer but with Bayern open to selling and the deal not likely to command eye-watering funds, it looks a no-brainer for United to add the Austrian to their numbers for the next campaign.