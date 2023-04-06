Marcus Rashford’s numbers speak for themselves

Marcus Rashford has undoubtedly been Manchester United’s best player this season and the stats back it up.

After scoring the only goal in last night’s win against Brentford, he recorded yet another impressive stat as he notched his tenth winner in the Premier League this season.

This is the most by a Manchester United player in a season since Wayne Rooney back in 2009-10 who also scored 10 winning goals that season.

Rashford has scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season and as The Athletic reported, that’s 36% of Manchester United’s goal tally. The second highest goalscorer for the Reds is Bruno Fernandes who has scored just five.

Since the start of 2023, Rashford has scored nine times in the league, a figure unmatched by any other player.

When asked if United were over-reliant on Rashford, Ten Hag responded, “Yes, it’s the truth, but we know other players can score as well.

“What you want as a squad is that you have two players who can score more than 12 or 15 goals a season.”

This season is also Rashford’s second highest season in terms of shot conversion rate. In the 2015-16 season he had 16 shots and scored five times giving him a 31.3% conversion rate.

This season he has had 72 shots and scored 15 times giving him a conversion rate of just under 21%.

From warming the bench during England’s quarter-final defeat to France at the World Cup to being the league’s best forward, Rashford has come a long way in a short span of time.

The Mancunian has shown heart as he overcame his Qatar disappointment and has since scored 20 times in all competitions.

Ten Hag praised his mindset by saying, “His attitude and mentality is what is bringing him a lot of progress and brings the team a lot of joy.”

He is also the joint top goal-scorer in a single season since Sir Alex Ferguson left, having scored 28 in all competitions so far.

Fernandes scored 28 in the 2020-21 season as did Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016-17.

With Europa League and FA Cup matches still to play alongside 10 more Premier League fixtures, it is likely Rashford will surpass this figure and become the highest goalscorer since Ferguson retired.

Rashford will no doubt hold the key to United’s success this season. If they want to secure Champions League football next season, they will need the striker to stay in form.

If they want to add more silverware to this season’s collection, they will need Marcus Rashford to be at his very best.

