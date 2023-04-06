Multiple la Liga sides join the race for highly coveted Brentford shotstopper David Raya

Manchester United were quick to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 loss at Tyneside on Sunday, with a solid 1-0 victory against Brentford last night.

The Red Devils consolidated their position in the race for top four with a fine display against the Bees at Old Trafford, and will look to continue in the same vein against Sean Dyche’s Everton on Saturday.

United have performed admirably under new manager Erik ten Hag this term, but they are nowhere close to being the finished article, with plenty of movement expected in the summer transfer window.

One position being heavily discussed is the goalkeeping one.

David de Gea has been the undisputed no.1 under Ten Hag this term, with the likes of Martin Dubravka, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton standing in reserve.

The Spaniard’s contract runs out this summer, and there remain doubts over his long term future at the club.

This uncertainty has caused United to be linked with a whole host of goalkeepers, including David Raya of Brentford.

The current Spanish International made waves after Brentford’s promotion to the big-time in 2019, and with 9 clean sheets to his name in the league this season, he is enjoying another excellent campaign between the sticks for the Bees.

Raya’s current deal runs out in 2024 and Brentford are aware that holding on to him may be a task that is presently beyond their means.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have tracked the 27-year-old’s progress in earnest, hoping to land his signature this summer.

Now, according to new reporting by The Telegraph, “la Liga’s biggest clubs” are joining the hunt for the former Blackburn Rovers man.

It should be no surprise to anyone that top sides scattered across Europe have started following the exploits of a goal-keeper of Raya’s calibre, but with no end of suitors in sight, it will make signing him an even harder proposition this summer.

Raya remains an interesting proposition for Manchester United.

David de Gea has had a decent season in goal for the Red Devils, but he is not a competent enough passer, does not sweep well, and struggles to claim crosses, all three qualities which form the bedrock of the modern day sweeper-keeper.

Meanwhile, Raya is excellent with his distribution, boasting a wide passing range and his ability to kick the ball long is second to none in the British game.

A no brainer, this one, all things considered.