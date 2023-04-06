Predicted Man United XI vs Everton: Marcus Rashford to lead the line again



Luke Shaw is a doubt for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday after going off in the first half against Brentford last night.

After the game, manager Erik ten Hag said it was too early to diagnose the injury but it appeared to be a hamstring, which would normally mean around three weeks on the sidelines.

Luke Shaw feeling his hamstring and is replaced by Tyrell Malacia. Hope it is nothing serious#MUFC #MUNBRE #ThePeoplesPerson #PremierLeague — The Peoples Person (@_peoplesperson_) April 5, 2023

Tyrell Malacia substituted for Shaw last night and is likely to start.

Elsewhere in defence, two games inside three days might be too much for Raphael Varane and with a crucial Europa League quarter final clash against Sevilla on Thursday, Ten Hag might opt to rest the Frenchman and bring in Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof.

Diogo Dalot’s form is improving again and so as it’s a game where the emphasis will be on attack, we expect him to keep his place ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Lisandro Martinez is almost certain to start, especially given Shaw’s likely absence, and David de Gea will be in goal.

Ten Hag’s determination to play Bruno Fernandes deeper finally reaped rewards yesterday and he is likely to continue in the deeper role alongside Scott McTominay, with Marcel Sabitzer ahead of them.

Fred is another alternative and looked lively when he came on for the Austrian against Brentford.

The manager has said on many occasions that he wants to ease Anthony Martial back into the team gradually, so he could start on the bench again. The most likely attacking formation is to keep the one that did well against Brentford, with Jadon Sancho on the left wing, Antony on the right and Marcus Rashford up front.

Wout Weghorst is unlikely to be recalled.

Christian Eriksen is back in full training and could make the bench.

Jack Butland will probably also be on the bench as Tom Heaton is injured.

There is still no return date for Alejandro Garnacho so in terms of attacking alternatives on the bench, Martial and Weghorst will probably be joined by Facundo Pellistri and possibly Anthony Elanga.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for Saturday’s 12.30pm kick off: