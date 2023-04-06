Tottenham Hotspur to rival Liverpool and Manchester United for the signing of Napoli’s Kim Min-jae this summer

Manchester United consolidated their position in the race for top four with a solid 1-0 win against Brentford at Old Trafford last night.

The Red Devils were quick to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 loss at Tyneside on Sunday, with an impressing showing against the Bees.

United have performed admirably under new manager Erik ten Hag this term, bringing an end to a six year trophy drought at Wembley last month with victory in the Carabao Cup final.

They are nowhere close to being the finished article however, and there is plenty of movement expected in the summer transfer window.

One name that has often been linked with United in recent months is Napoli centre back Kim Min-jae.

The South Korean has been in imperious form for the Italian side following his €18 million move from Turkish giants Fenerbahce last summer.

Drafted in as a replacement for the outgoing captain and club legend Kalidou Koulibaly after his transfer to Chelsea was finalised, Kim Min-jae has taken to his new surroundings like a duck to water.

His commanding performances in the heart of the Napoli defence this term have had many labelling him as the next outstanding defensive talent in the world.

The likes of PSG, United and Liverpool have all tracked Kim’s progress in Naples, with a view to a permanent signing in the summer.

Now, according to new reports by Ben Jacobs of Caughtoffside, Tottenham Hotspur have joined the hunt for the 26-year-old.

Kim is described as a “dream signing” for the North London based outfit, and the fact that he has a release clause of £42 million will also no doubt appeal to a shrewd negotiator like Daniel Levy.

Tottenham recently sacked manager Antonio Conte, but they remain in contention for a place in the top four.

The Lilywhites will be aware that the lure of Champions League football may play a major role in securing Kim’s services, and they risk missing out on him if they fail to qualify for a spot in next season’s tournament.

Kim Min-jae remains an interesting proposition for the Red Devils.

With doubt surrounding the futures of club captain Harry Maguire and Sweden skipper Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford, United’s long-standing interest in the Napoli man might just culminate in a transfer enquiry come July.

Wherever he does eventually land up, this summer promises to be an interesting one for the South Korean.