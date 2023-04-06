Zach Giggs’ Sheffield United trial might not work out due to club’s transfer ban

Zach Giggs, son of Manchester United legend Ryan, may see his hopes of earning a professional contract away from United dwindling after having a trial with Championship club Sheffield United.

As reported by The Mirror, Giggs junior has set his sights elsewhere despite being part of United’s youth set-up since 2019.

At 16 years, Zach is seeking assurances of a future in the game.

He has been part of United’s youth set-up since he was twelve and was hoping to follow in his dad’s famous footsteps at Old Trafford.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom confirmed the news of Zach’s trial but said it will not be him that decides his future.

“There’s nothing I can say on it, but I know he’s (Giggs) in. It would be Del (Derek Geary, Academy Manager) making a decision on that,” he said.

Despite the trial, a move to Bramall Lane isn’t as straightforward as it may seem. The Blades are currently in the midst of an EFL-imposed transfer embargo for failing to meet repayments on player purchases.

That ban extends down to academy level, meaning that Giggs would not be able to put pen to paper on any professional deal.

This would leave Zach in limbo but could mean he has another shot at fulfilling his dream at Old Trafford.

His father Ryan is United’s most decorated player having spent the entirety of his career at the club.

Giggs played 963 games across his career spanning three decades, scoring 168 goals.

He won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and a raft of additional domestic and European trophies, in an era of incredible success for the club.

