Amad Diallo involved in all four Sunderland goals vs Hull City



Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo was involved in all four of Sunderland’s goals this evening as they grabbed a point against Hull City in the Championship.

Amad involved in all 4 Sunderland goals today in a 4-4 thriller. Fantastic performance, could be giving Antony a run for his money at the RW spot next season. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fjQ1CwrFVm — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) April 7, 2023

The Black Cats came from behind twice against the Tigers before taking a 4-3 lead, only to see a dramatic last minute equaliser rob them of three points.

Amad has been on fire for Sunderland but this match took his contribution to a whole new level.

A brilliant run teed up an attack from the Wearsiders finished by Joe Gelhardt after Ozan Tufan had put Hull ahead.

Diallo then got one of his own with a sublime finish to bring the scores level at 2-2.

The Ivorian then coolly dispatched a penalty in the 73rd minute to once again bring the game level.

He was then instrumental in a fine team move that saw Jack Clarke score what looked to be the winner before Hull won their own penalty, which was converted by Tufan.

The United starlet has now notched 11 goals and provided 3 assists this season and must surely be catching Erik ten Hag’s attention.

Still only 20 years of age, the former Atalanta star’s talent has never been in question.

However, this season under the guidance of Tony Mowbray, Amad has added resilience, strength, intelligent and consistency to his electric game.

“I think there was lots of good stuff… We scored some good goals. We reacted really well after a really poor opening 20 minutes. I felt good about the team at the end,” Mowbray said after the game.