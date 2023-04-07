Antony: Manchester United winger opens up on his personal struggles in recent interview



Manchester United winger Antony opened up about his personal struggles in an interview with ESPN Brazil.

The 23 year old spoke about how he was dealing with a lot of issues off the pitch.

“There were a lot of moments here.”

“It’s just that I’m a guy who always tries to show my joy, whether I’m sad or not, going through difficulties or not.”

“I always try not to show it to others. I always keep it to myself. So there were many days, many difficult days.”

Antony has been criticised for his inconsistency on the pitch.

Fans have been frustrated by his inability to impact games.

Erik ten Hag has stuck by him and has shown utmost faith in his skillset.

Antony went on to say:

“No, it’s like I said, there are many things in relation to the family, in relation to personal things, that people don’t see and don’t understand.”

“Because seeing Antony on the field is normal to see. But when you go through some difficult moments, people don’t see and don’t understand. That’s why I say this.”

“But as I said, when we connect with God, with friends, with people we love, these things change, our minds get better, and everything goes as we want.”

United fans will be hoping to see the best of Antony towards the end of the season.

He has the potential to be a game-changer for Ten Hag’s side, and he will be desperate to prove his doubters wrong.

