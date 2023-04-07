Club Brugge eyeing former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for vacant managerial seat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still a name that warms every United heart.

The legendary striker dragged the Red Devils all the way to the promised land in ‘99, and return two decades later to take the helm during a tumultuous campaign that culminated in Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December after a fall out with the players and the board.

Solskjaer would steady the ship, and lead the same disjointed side to an unprecedented victory in the Champions League in Paris just a few months later.

There were several happy moments for United under Ole, but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo would signal the beginning of the end, as the dressing room fell into chaos.

Following a 4-1 defeat to Watford in November of 2021, Ole’s time was up.

He bid farewell to the fans in an emotional goodbye video, and then he was gone.

The Norwegian embarked on a year long sabbatical after his departure from Old Trafford, but would take charge of his native Kristiansund BK’s youth side in September of 2021.

Now, according to new reporting by Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Club Brugge are interested in acquiring his services for their vacant managerial position.

🔴🚨 Ronny #Deila réfléchit à son avenir au #Standard & a demandé des garanties sportives à sa direction au niveau du #mercato. Dans le cas contraire, le coach 🇳🇴 pourrait céder aux sirènes du #Clubbrugge qui l’a placé – avec Dino #Toppmoller & OG #Solskjaer – dans sa shortlist. pic.twitter.com/59hhsjRIHi — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) April 5, 2023

The Belgian side sacked Scott Parker in the wake of a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Benfica, during their round of sixteen second leg tie in the Champions League.

The Englishman had been in charge for just twelve games, at the time.

Brugge currently sit fifth on the table with 52 points from 31 games, and trail the final European spot (4th) by just 2 points.

Other than Ole, the Blauw-Zwart have also sounded out Standard Liege’s Ronny Deila and Julian Nagelsmann’s assistant coach Dino Toppmöller for what is a very competent three man shortlist.

Solskjaer had a very underrated spell in charge at Old Trafford, guiding the Red Devils to back-to-back top four finishes for the first time since Sir Alex’s departure.

What was even more impressive about the Norwegian’s spell at United was the fact that he was constantly saddled by a toxic cocktail of Glazer negligence and Woodwardian incompetence.

His demands for the signings of Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland, very attainable deals at the time, were not met.

Even the signing of Jadon Sancho took years to be completed.

Despite these challenges, Ole dragged United to a plethora of finals and semi-finals, but was unfortunate not to get past that final hurdle.

The 20-time English champions would also finish runners-up to Manchester City in 2019, and even led the table in January for a fair bit, but fell apart at the death.

Solskjaer was also responsible for helping revamp a stagnant United academy.

His signings of Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Alvaro Fernandez, Marc Jurado and Facundo Pellistri for Carrington is a testament to his astute vision in the transfer market.

If Brugge decide to follow-up on their interest, Ole is the ideal candidate for the job.

‘The Baby-faced Assassin’ has displayed excellent man-management skills throughout his career, coupled with exceptional temperament at the highest level.

A no brainer this one. Ole’s at the wheel again.