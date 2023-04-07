Erik ten Hag open to discarding Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Donny van de Beek



Manchester United’s results have suffered when their big-name players have missed out due to the squad not being up to the mark this campaign.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to fix these flaws by ridding the club of deadwood and bringing in stronger squad options as he seeks to mould the side in his image.

Defensively, the Dutch boss has zeroed in on a pairing of World Cup winners Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. Whenever the duo have not played, performance levels have dipped.

Both backup CBs could be sold

Both Victor Lindelof and club captain Harry Maguire were regular starters under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but have made a combined 10 starts in the Premier League this term.

When both Martinez and Varane have been fit, Ten Hag has hardly looked at starting the Swede and Englishman and according to Fichajes, both could be on their way out.

The same goes for attacking midfielder Donny van de Beek. The former Ajax star has had a torrid time since his move to Old Trafford back in 2020.

He has started only 11 times for United in the Premier League in three seasons and has managed three goals and one assist in that time.

Things were supposed to change under Ten Hag but even with his former coach’s arrival, his fortunes have remained the same.

Ten Hag has insisted on using Bruno Fernandes in the No 10 role and when he has started, the Dutch playmaker has looked lost.

Donny’s nightmare spell to come to an end

Van de Beek is currently out with injury and the Fichajes report mentions that it is highly likely that he too will make way in the summer.

“Manchester United will let Donny van de Beek, Víctor Lindelof and Harry Maguire leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, all of them footballers who have a certain poster both in the Premier League and in other major European leagues.

“Therefore, the hope of being able to make a good box with them and enter a good sum of millions that will later help make those much-desired signings for 2023/2024.”

If United can recoup a decent sum for the aforementioned trio, the club will be in an advantageous position with regards to the budget for incomings.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.