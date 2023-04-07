Erik ten Hag says Christian Eriksen could play for Man United vs Everton



Erik ten Hag says Christian Eriksen could take part in Manchester United’s Saturday lunchtime Premier League match with Everton.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Ten Hag said that the Dane has done well in training and will be in the squad for the match at Old Trafford.

“The good news is Christian Eriksen is back in training and he will be back in the squad tomorrow,” the manager said.

“Not for nothing I was so angry about that tackle [by Reading’s Andy Carroll]. It was a really bad tackle and a really bad injury.

“We first feared we had lost him for the whole season, but he worked really well and the medical department did very well.”

Luke Shaw has not recovered from the injury that saw him leave the pitch after 36 minutes in midweek.

“Luke is not available for tomorrow and we have to see how we progress in the coming week,” Ten Hag said.

Ten Hag was also full of praise for opposition manager, Sean Dyche.

“He is doing a great job. The team is very fit and the physical output is outstanding, so we have to match that,” he said.

“You have to do it [have passion] every game. The has to be the standard, you have to do it and that’s the responsibility you have to deliver when playing for Manchester United. You have to be accountable.

“It’s about demands. We have to make standards, always, it’s about culture, you have to do it always.

“When you are not in top, they can do it once, but for a player who is at the top, competing for trophies, the Premier League, you have to do it always and be consistent. It’s our job to bring that mentality.”

Kick off at Old Trafford tomorrow is at 12.30pm. A win for United will take them up to third place in the Premier League.