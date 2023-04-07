Manchester United among European trio chasing €90 million Juventus star Federico Chiesa



Manchester United have been quite goal-shy this season with the Red Devils scoring the second-lowest goals among the top nine teams in the Premier League.

Only Marcus Rashford has hit double figures in the league and his goals have accounted for 36 per cent of goals scored by the 20-time English league champions.

Manager Erik ten Hag even admitted that the team needs more goals from the other players and that is exactly why the club are trying to secure an elite striker ahead of next season.

Goal-getter required at OT

The rumour mill suggests Tottenham superstar Harry Kane, Napoli hit-man Victor Osimhen and Benfica ace Goncalo Ramos are among the favourites to land up at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

But the prices being bandied about for the trio are quite high and United have been keeping a list of backup options ready in case of complications.

An interesting option that has emerged is that of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The high-flying star was one of the first names on the team-sheet before his Cruciate Ligament Rupture last season.

The Italian returned from that long-term injury this season but is still struggling with various fitness issues and has not been able to hit the heights expected from him.

The 25-year-old has two goals and four assists from 18 appearances across all competitions this season but has only managed to make four starts.

According to Calciomercatoweb, the Juventus No 7 is attracting plenty of interest despite his fitness concerns with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and United all looking at him intently.

“Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich, who had already shown interest in the player at the time of Chelsea, would be first of all on the Juventus jewel.

Despite Fitness worries, Chiesa a man in demand

“In addition to the Bavarians, however, the sirens also come from the Premier League where, in addition to the aforementioned Blues who will first have to to understand the future of their bench, Manchester United are also interested.

“They already in January, as reported by some English sites, had moved to try and bring Chiesa to Old Trafford,” the report mentioned.

The report mentioned that the Old Lady are not thinking of parting with their star player but an offer of €80-90 million might prompt Juventus to sit on the negotiating table.

Chiesa can play all across the front line and his versatility can be a major asset for the Reds but Ten Hag should be wary of bringing in yet another half-fit superstar.

