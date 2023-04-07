Manchester United could push back Harry Kane transfer to next January



Manchester United could push the Harry Kane transfer back to next January as they look at more striker options.

It is clear to see that Erik ten Hag is in desperate need of a new forward going into the new season.

Anthony Martial has had an injury-hit campaign and has failed to build any real momentum due to constant setbacks.

Last season’s top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo left under acrimonious circumstances just before the World Cup.

Wout Weghorst arrived on loan from Burnley to replace the legendary striker and has failed to produce the goods despite getting numerous chances.

It is clear to see he is not the answer to United’s problems and Ten Hag is eyeing multiple options in attack for the next campaign.

Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos are just some of the names the manager is interested in.

However, it feels like a move for Kane is more likely after his experience in the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports, United could push back the signing of the Tottenham striker to next January if the club refuses to sell.

His deal at the London club expires next summer so if they want to get a fee for their talisman, the next winter transfer window is the final chance.

Unless of course, he signs a new deal at the club which isn’t ruled out yet.

United are wary of financial fair play rules and know they need to sell well in order to be active in the transfer market.

There will not be any hasty transfers this summer as they don’t want to be threatened with a transfer embargo.

Ten Hag will consider his options for a new attacker this transfer window with a midfielder and a right-back high on the agenda.

For now, United are chasing top four as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the next season.

