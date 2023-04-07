Manchester United eyeing Wojciech Szczęsny in case David de Gea joins Paris Saint-Germain



While bringing in a goalscorer seems to be the priority for Manchester United ahead of next season, the goalkeeper’s spot also deserves some attention.

The Brentford victory perfectly encapsulated David de Gea‘s position in the United team under manager Erik ten Hag.

The Spaniard pulled off a one-on-one save to help secure three points for the Red Devils but his distribution from the back was weak once again as he kept resorting to long goal-kicks.

DDG not suited to ETH’s style

The Spain international is not the perfect fit for the Dutch boss’ system as Ten Hag wants a proactive keeper capable of claiming crosses, initiating sweeping actions and competent with the ball at their feet.

De Gea’s current United deal expires at the end of the season and the club are in discussions over extending the contract but saw their first offer rejected.

United are open to bringing in a new keeper in case the United No 1 does end up leaving. Brentford keeper David Raya and Porto’s Diogo Costa have been frequently linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Another No 1 who could come under consideration is Juventus shot-stopper Wojciech Szczęsny. The Turin-based side could allow the Pole to depart despite his contract being valid until 2024.

The former Arsenal star’s departure could lead to a domino effect with three of Europe’s elite sides set to change their rearguard.

GK merry-go-round to ensue if Szczęsny departs

According to Calciomercatoweb, Szczęsny could join the Red Devils while De Gea could end up donning Paris Saint-Germain’s jersey.

“Manchester United seems to have set their sights on the Juventus goalkeeper , who could decide to take him to Old Trafford if the farewell to David De Gea materializes .

“Should Szczesny ‘s farewell materialize, and in the event of De Gea landing in Paris , Juventus would be thinking of bringing Gianluigi Donnarumma back to Italy,” the report stated.

Ten Hag will have the final call with regards to recruitment and as of now, he does not deem the goalkeeper’s position to be a priority but the season finale could be the determining factor.

