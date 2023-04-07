Manchester United in conversation with Jeremie Frimpong, Bayer Leverkusen name their price



Manchester United have already initiated discussions with Jeremie Frimpong as Bayer Leverkusen make their market value for the player known.

Erik ten Hag, who is keen to recruit an elite attacking right-back, has placed Frimpong as a top summer transfer target.

Frimpong, 22, has scored eight and assisted six goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances this season.

He signed for the German club in January 2021 from Celtic for €11 million after having been educated in Manchester City’s academy.

The Netherlands international moved to the north-west of England with his family when he was seven years old, joining the Premier League side’s youth setup a couple of years later.

According to Sport Bild reporter Axel Hesse, United have already been in conversation with Frimpong’s party for weeks at this stage.

Meanwhile, according to Sport Bild’s sources, Leverkusen judge Frimpong’s value to be €50m.

As the player’s contract still has two more years remaining, this summer presents Leverkusen with the ideal time to bring in a substantial fee.

The price tag has also been heightened by interest from various top clubs – Bayern Munich and Barcelona are set to battle with United for the 22-year-old’s signature.

What is key, however, is Frimpong’s attachment to Manchester: after Amsterdam, Manchester became his second-home.

Bild note that this will influence Frimpong’s decision and is already making him sway toward a move to Old Trafford.

United have also been linked with fellow Bundesliga right-back Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich recently.

