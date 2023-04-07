Manchester United target Birmingham City’s 19-year-old sensation Rico Browne

Manchester United have a long and storied tradition when it comes to fielding young blood.

Busby Babes and Fergie’s Fledglings dominated the game for decades at a stretch, winning multiple major honours and gathering envious glances from the rest of Europe.

United have continued to rely heavily upon the young lads from Carrington, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay and recently, Kobbie Mainoo all playing a major part in proceedings this term.

Now, the Red Devils are attempting to add another fresh face to their youth ranks. According to Football Insider, the 20-time English Champions are eagerly tracking the progress of Birmingham City sensation Rico Browne.

United hold a long-standing interest in the teenager, who is also being chased by a whole host of other top sides.

Browne’s contract is up in the summer, and the Birmingham City U-21’s captain would supposedly ‘jump at the chance’ to join United.

The 19-year-old was on trial at West Ham in 2021, and was even verbally offered a contract by Tottenham Hotspur, but he spurned both advances at the time.

Having returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Browne has featured regularly for the Blues U-21s this season, and has also turned out at youth level for St Kitts and Nevis.

The highly rated centre-back is yet to make a senior appearance for Birmingham City, but considering his meteoric rise, it may not be long before he is drafted in to the first team setup.

With Erik ten Hag at the helm, youth will always get a chance, as evidenced by his spell at Amsterdam.

If he does sign, Browne will know that by hitting the ground running, he could force his way into the manager’s plans.

Expect more updates on this front soon enough.

